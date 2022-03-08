Images

Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.08: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine
Item ID: 2141540351

Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.08: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine

