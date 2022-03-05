Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.05: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine
London, UK - March 23rd 2019: People’s Vote March, activists and demonstrators take part in a march to parliament, protesting against Britain leaving the EU, wanting a second referendum.
CURITIBA, BRAZIL - MARCH 15, 2015: 80,000 brazilians take the streets of Curitiba to protest against widespread government corruption and demand impeachment of the brazilian president Dilma Rousseff.
CAMPINAS, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16, 2015: Anti-government protests in Brazil, asking for Dilma Roussef's impeachment over corruption scandals, rising inflation and economy in crisis.
London, UK - March 23 2019: the peoples show her flag and banner during the demonstration the people Brexit march for people's vote protest.
London, England, 16th March 2019. UN Anti Racism Day, Demonstration against racism and bigotry. Event supported by the TUC and UNISON. © Karl Nesh
Recife/Pernambuco/Brazil - 15 05 19: Boy Student holding a banner against the brazilian government policies for education on the 15M nacional protest (banner: "a balbúrdia não para")
Wellington, New Zealand - November 14 2019: Farmers march on New Zealand's parliament to protest against the impact that climate measures/policies will have on them.

See more

1559567708

See more

1559567708

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138096443

Item ID: 2138096443

Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.05: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sandor Szmutko

Sandor Szmutko