Image
Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.05: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine
activist banner at environment rally
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 6: Protesters holding signs walk on a picket line during a protest of Liox Cleaners in front of a lower east side location on March 6, 2021 in New York City.
London, UK. - December 21, 2018: Members of the campaign movement Extinction Rebellion hold placards outside the BBC headquarters in London to campaign against the lack of coverage of climate change.
June 30, 2018 - San Francisco, California: Protesters march from Dolores Park in the Mission District to City Hall to protest the Trump administration’s family separation and detention process.
2018 JUNE 24 NEW YORK: Anti-Pride protestor separated from Pride March spectators holding signs that say Women Belong In The Kitchen and I Submit To My Husband during the NYC Pride March.
Tibetan Freedom Protest , Vancouver, Canada (March 22nd 2008)
WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 13: Partipants in the March to Impeach call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on October 13, 2019

1531121147

2138096437

Item ID: 2138096437

Important information

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sandor Szmutko

Sandor Szmutko