Image
Trafalgar Square, London | UK - 2022.03.05: Ukrainian people protest, thousands gather to demand tougher sanctions on Russia from British Government, EU and USA to stop the war in Ukraine
Szczecin, Poland, July 9, 2017: Triathlon Szczecin, Triathletes run to the finish.
São José dos Campos, SP, Brazil - August 25, 2019: Demonstration in favor of the Bolsonaro Government and Amazon issues.
Washington, DC. USA. 12.10.18- Hundreds of young people occupy Representative offices to pressure the new Congress to support a committee for a Green New Deal.
STRASBOURG, FRANCE - OCT 4, 2015 Demonstrators protesting against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Strasbourg - young boy holding Stop Erdogan placard
Kiev, UKRAINE - OCT 19, 2016: SL Benfica supporters with placards during the UEFA Champions League match between Dynamo Kiev vs SL Benfica (Portugal), NSC Olympic stadium, 19 October 2016, Ukraine
LONDON, UK - March 23rd 2019: Anti Brexit supporters on a People's vote political march in London
Belo Horizonte- Minas Gerais, Brazil- May 26, 2019 National demonstration of Support for President Jair Bolsonaro

