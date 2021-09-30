Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096934628
Traditionally believed to bring good luck in Cappadocia, evil eye beads hang on tree branches with a landscape in the background.
T
By Turkan Aba
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amuletartbackgroundbeadsblueblue abstract backgroundcapadociacappadociacappadocia ballooncappadocia turkeyculturedecorationevilevil eyeevil eye beadevil eye beadseyeeyeglassesglassgöremehangingidealandscapenaturenazarnevsehirnoiseoppositeoutdoorpigeons valleyprotectionselective focusskysouvenirstonesymbolsymbolstourismtraditiontraditionaltraveltreetree icontreesturkeyturkishvalleyview
Categories: Nature, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist