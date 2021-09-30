Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098088764
traditional wedding, bridal showing henna design and hand jewellery
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arabicartasiaasianbackgroundbeautifulbeautybridalbridecelebrationceremonycolorculturedecorationdecorativedesigndressfashionfemalefloralflowergirlgoldgroomhandhappyhennahinduindiaindianlovemarriagemehndimuslimornamentpaintingpatternredreligionringromanticsaritattootraditiontraditionalweddingwhitewomanwomen
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist