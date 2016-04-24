Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Traditional Vietnamese soup pork bone Pho with herbs, rice noodle, broth, pork sausage in a white bowl isolated on white background - Pho noodle is popular food of Vietnam and well-known in the World.
Formats
3154 × 2666 pixels • 10.5 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 845 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 423 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG