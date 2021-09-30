Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102223940
Traditional Turkish pide with grilled meat, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes and arugula leaves on a wooden board ready to eat
L
By Lapa Smile
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerarugulabackgroundbakedbarbecuebreadcheesecherry tomatoescookedcookingcuisinedeliciousdinnerdishdougheatingfoodfood backgroundfreshfriedgourmetgrilledhigh angle viewlunchmealmeatorientalpidepizzaplaterestaurantsaladsaucesnacktabletastytomatotraditionalturkishturkish foodvegetablewallpaperwooden
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist