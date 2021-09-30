Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101965226
Traditional Turkish Highland Meadow Soup "Yayla" Soup or "Yoğurt Çorbası". Homemade Turkish yogurt Soup with mint sauce in a white plate on a wooden surface.
S
By SSDuman
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerbackgroundbowlbreadbuttercoldcookcookingcuisineculturedeliciousdisheatfoodfreshgourmetgreenhealthhealthyherbhomemadehotingredientlunchmealmintnaturalorganicrestaurantricespring soupsummertabletaratortraditionaltraditional foodturkeyturkishturkish highland meadow soupvegetablevegetarianviewwhitewhite platewoodenyoghurt and mint soupyoghurt-soupyogurtyogurt soup
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist