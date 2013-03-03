Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Its a traditional style of offering food to God, before starting any auspicious occasion in Kerala. Lamp along with sandal sticks is mandatory for any pooja. Banana and Rice flakes should also be kept
Edit
Doll stucco old child sitting on the pumpkin.
Christmas card with Angels and decorations
Hindu God Ganesha. Ganesha Idol on blue Background.
Lion statue in Thailand temple
characters of the crib with baby Jesus in the crib and brown background
Sweet Modak food and Pooja Thali arranged for worshipping Lord Ganesh , Selective focus
Carnival in Venice

See more

1336353179

See more

1336353179

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2103970682

Item ID: 2103970682

Its a traditional style of offering food to God, before starting any auspicious occasion in Kerala. Lamp along with sandal sticks is mandatory for any pooja. Banana and Rice flakes should also be kept

Formats

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vivre_libre

Vivre_libre