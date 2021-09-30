Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095069213
Traditional spicy rice noodle salad with fresh vegetable dressing with pickled fish sauce serving on the plate. Famous street food menu in Asian restaurant.
n
By nikumaru
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianbeanchilichillycookedcrab stickcuisinecuttingdeliciousdietdilldressingfiberfishfish saucefreshgarlicgourmethealthyhomemadeingredientlemonlimelocal foodmixednutritionorganicorientalpastepickled fishplaterice noodlesaladsaucesausageseafoodservingside dishspicesspicystarterstreet foodsugartastythailandtoppingtraditionaltropicalwinged beanyummy
Categories: Vintage, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist