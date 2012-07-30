Images

Image
Traditional ornated portuguese ceramic tiles (azulejo) with beautiful old flower ornaments, classic floral decoration and colorful art pattern in retro style design, Lisbon (Lisboa), Portugal, Europe.
Detail of some typical portuguese tiles
Ceramic tiles on the facades of buildings in Portugal, photographed in natural light.
Background created by a tiled wall, Sintra, Lisbon, Portugal.
Azulejos ceramic tiles patterns from Portugal
Colorful ceramic tiles
Fragment of building wall with glazed ceramic tiles, embossed vintage Azulejo, close up. Traditional ornate Portuguese architecture. Abstract background, textured ornate pattern for design or backdrop
Colorful, glazed ceramic wall tiles, close up. Traditional ornate Portuguese art form Azulejo. Textured ornate pattern for design or backdrop. Abstract background from vintage decorative painted tiles

1747655900

1747655900

2126056532

Item ID: 2126056532

Traditional ornated portuguese ceramic tiles (azulejo) with beautiful old flower ornaments, classic floral decoration and colorful art pattern in retro style design, Lisbon (Lisboa), Portugal, Europe.

Formats

  • 3024 × 3024 pixels • 10.1 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jens_Bee

Jens_Bee