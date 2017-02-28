Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Traditional Organic Holi Festival Gulal or Powder Colors in White Bowl on Wooden Background with Copy Space and Selective Focus in Vertical Orientation
Edit
Indian festival holi photography with colours
Holi Festival Colors or Gulal in Plates Isolated on White Background with Selective Focus, Perfect for Wallpaper
Traditional color celebration, Bright colors in bowl for Indian Holi Festival, Organic Gulal color pattern with flower.
Holi Festival Colors or Gulal in Plates Isolated on White Background with Selective Focus, Perfect for Wallpaper
Colorful Holi powders on market stall for sale
Colorful Holi powders on market stall for sale
Red, yellow and blue (RYB) form the primary color triad in artists' color wheel. Other colours can be created by mixing primary colours.

See more

323944355

See more

323944355

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135906023

Item ID: 2135906023

Traditional Organic Holi Festival Gulal or Powder Colors in White Bowl on Wooden Background with Copy Space and Selective Focus in Vertical Orientation

Formats

  • 3903 × 5899 pixels • 13 × 19.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Bapi Ray

Bapi Ray