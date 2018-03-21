Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Traditional Easter sweet bread or cakes with white icing and sugar decor and quail eggs over white wooden table. Various Spring Easter cakes. Happy Easter day. Christian traditions. Top view.
Edit
Easter gingerbread cookies and eggs on a light background
Beautiful Christmas composition with milk close-up
New Year 2019 food concept - pig from egg like a symbol of chinese calendar zodiac animal
Cheerful table setting for a healthy easter breakfast
Bowl od pastel color dyed Easter Eggs on a Polish family table with lace table cloth. Copy space.
Step by step. Making marshmallow snowman and reindeer on sticks hot chocolate toppers for food gifting.
easter decoration on the table

See more

128513372

See more

128513372

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140459687

Item ID: 2140459687

Traditional Easter sweet bread or cakes with white icing and sugar decor and quail eggs over white wooden table. Various Spring Easter cakes. Happy Easter day. Christian traditions. Top view.

Formats

  • 4036 × 6054 pixels • 13.5 × 20.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Katarzyna Hurova

Katarzyna Hurova