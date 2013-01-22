Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Traditional cookies for eid festival known as Biskut Makmur with peanut filling and sugar castor. It taste sweet and dekicious. Selective focus. Popular in asian country.
Edit
Drugs for treatment.
Home Made Rice Idli and Chatney in a plate
Thai traditional way of cooking food shows old metal pan and charcoal stove on bamboo table in the garden.
Home Made Rice Idli and Chatney in a plate
coconut milk custard in small porcelain cup.Thai Traditional Candy Dessert Cup
musta Leipa -Finnish rye bread
Lunch with soup of red beets in the village .Selective focus

See more

426953605

See more

426953605

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138272251

Item ID: 2138272251

Traditional cookies for eid festival known as Biskut Makmur with peanut filling and sugar castor. It taste sweet and dekicious. Selective focus. Popular in asian country.

Formats

  • 2944 × 4416 pixels • 9.8 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Elly Suhailee

Elly Suhailee