Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081852434
Traditional Chinese pineapple tarts cookies. Heart-shaped pineapple tart cookies are placed on a ceramic dish. Pineapple cake is a sweet traditional Taiwanese pastry.
t
By tsingha25
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianbackgroundbakedbakerybiscuitbrownbuttercakecelebrationchinesecloseupcookiescuisineculturedeliciousdessertdietdisheatingeggfestivalfestiveflavorflourfoodfreshfruitgoldengourmethealthyhearthomemadejammealnutritionpastrypiepineappleplatesnackstacksugarsweettaiwantaiwanesetarttastytraditionalwooden palletyummy
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist