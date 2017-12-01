Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Traditional Chinese Cloth Tiger and new year ornaments on a festive background.2010 will be year of tiger for china.Cloth tiger is a popular folk art in China.
