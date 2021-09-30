Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085679264
Traditional Cantonese roast pigeon on a and white porcelain plate
y
By yuda chen
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbarbecuebbqblue and white porcelaincantonese cuisinechefchinese foodcookedcookingcrispy pigeoncuisinedeliciousdinnerdishdisheseatediblefeastfeaturesfinefoodfreshfriedfried foogrillgrilledgrilled pigeonhealthhealthy foodhotjuicylunchmealmeatnutritionpigeonreciperedriceroast pigeonssauceseductivesquabtastetastytraditional
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist