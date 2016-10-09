Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Traditional asian soup with seafood and udon noodles in ceramic bowl. Japanese soup with udon, shrimps. squid and mushrooms. Modern asian food on coloured background. Chopstick and Udon noodles
Formats
3545 × 5318 pixels • 11.8 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG