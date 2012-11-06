Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Traditional Arabic Egyptian Eastern dessert cuisine called Om Ali, Egyptian Bread Pudding in a brown bowl pottery casserole made of milk, Egyptian bread roqaq, cream, nuts Egypt sweet pastry dessert
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG