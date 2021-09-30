Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084552368
Toxic Amanita muscaria red white dotted mushroom growing on the grass
Munich, Germany
agaricaliveamanitaamanita muscariaautumnbackgroundbay boletebeautifulbiologycapclose-upcloseupcollectcolorcolorfuldangerousdeatheatfallenfieldflyfly-agaricforestfungifungusgrassgreengroundgrowinghallucinogenicinedibleleafmacromuscariamushroommushroomsnaturalnatureplantpoisonpoisonousredseasonspottedsummertoadstooltoxicwhitewild
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
