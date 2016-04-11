Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Belém tower on river Tagus in Lisbon. It is considered one of the main works of the Portuguese late gothic and it is decorated with the manueline motifs like the armillary sphere (symbol of Manuel I)
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

5871808

Stock Photo ID: 5871808

Belém tower on river Tagus in Lisbon. It is considered one of the main works of the Portuguese late gothic and it is decorated with the manueline motifs like the armillary sphere (symbol of Manuel I)

Photo Formats

  • 2400 × 3200 pixels • 8 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Massimiliano Pieraccini