Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Belém tower on river Tagus in Lisbon. It is considered one of the main works of the Portuguese late gothic and it is decorated with the manueline motifs like the armillary sphere (symbol of Manuel I)
Photo Formats
2400 × 3200 pixels • 8 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG