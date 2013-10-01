Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The tower of the ancient city walls of Cascina, Pisa, Italy, with the italian exhortation to look higher (translation: if you don't look up you will think you are at the highest point)
Formats
2355 × 3532 pixels • 7.9 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG