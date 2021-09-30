Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103487496
Tourist trail running along the mountain range covered green lush grass under blue sky with clouds on a summer day. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventureamazingbackgroundbeautifulbeautybluecarpathianclimbcloudforestgrassgreenhighhikehikerhikinghilllandscapemeadowmountmountainmountain rangenaturalnatureoutdoorparkpathpeakpeoplepicturesquerangeroadruralsceneryscenicskysummersunnytourismtouristtracktrailtraveltreetrekkingvacationvalleyviewwild
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist