Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tourist man sit on a stone at cliff edge overlooking the plains below at misty border of horizon. Rear view. Abstract lighting, colorful flare.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5199 × 3903 pixels • 17.3 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG