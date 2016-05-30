Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tostadas de Tinga de Pollo. Traditional mexican chicken toasts with chicken breast meat, onion and chipotle chili topped with sour cream and fresh white cheese
closeup egg sandwich on blue background
apple and pear pie on the blue plate
close up portrait of fresh sweet orange muffin cake
Apple cake side view
Carrot Cake on a Wooden Background
homemade fresh honey cake with nuts on tray. The end of cooking of honey cake. See series
King Crab from Japanese sea on ice

See more

1531110077

See more

1531110077

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137380489

Item ID: 2137380489

Tostadas de Tinga de Pollo. Traditional mexican chicken toasts with chicken breast meat, onion and chipotle chili topped with sour cream and fresh white cheese

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergio Hayashi

Sergio Hayashi