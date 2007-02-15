Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
TORONTO-NOVEMBER 15: The 105 Annual Toronto Santa Close Parade lasted for two hours. Santa Close greeted the excited audience from his Reindeer float on November 15, 2009 in Toronto, Canada.
Photo Formats
3528 × 2375 pixels • 11.8 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 673 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.