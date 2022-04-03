Images

Toronto Ontario, Canada- April 3rd, 2022: A man wearing a mask to protect others against Covid-19 and holding a Ukrainian flag during a protest in Toronto against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Item ID: 2143341011

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Eli Unger

Eli Unger