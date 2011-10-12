Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 142220791
TORONTO - MAY 10: St. Andrews Presbyterian church on King street on May 10, 2007 in Toronto. The building was designed by architect W. G. Storm in romanesque revival style and opened in 1876.
Photo Formats
2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG