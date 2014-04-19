Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
TORONTO, FEBRUARY 11: A Lamborghini was on display at the Canadian International AutoShow 2009 held in Toronto, Canada on Feb. 11, 2009. Estimated value of all the cars on display is $30,000,000.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

25147225

Stock Photo ID: 25147225

TORONTO, FEBRUARY 11: A Lamborghini was on display at the Canadian International AutoShow 2009 held in Toronto, Canada on Feb. 11, 2009. Estimated value of all the cars on display is $30,000,000.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

K

kylesmith