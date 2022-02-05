Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Toronto Canada Feb 5 2022: Sign what's next left on the bench during peaceful protest against covid 19 mandates and restrictions. Stress, anxiety, crisis, worry, financial insecurity concern concept.
Formats
5412 × 3608 pixels • 18 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG