Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096556310
Torn old faded paper wallpaper on a concrete wall. Ragged scraps of white paper on a gray background. Vintage texture for background and design. Closeup view with copy space for text.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abandonedagedbackdropbackgroundcardboardcartonclassic stylecloseupconcretecopy spacedecaydecrepitdesigndestroyeddestructiondevastationdilapidateddisintegrategluedgrungegrungymaterialnostalgiaobsoleteoldpanoramapanoramicpaperpaper texturepaper wallpaperpastedpatternretroroughruinsshabbystructuresurfacetapedtexturetexturedusedvintagewallwallpaperweatheredwhitewidewornwreck
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist