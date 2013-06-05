Images

Image
Toqi Zargaron building, traditional covered bazaar in Bukhara, Uzbekistan. Structure was built in 16th century, but is still used for its intended purpose. This is UNESCO object
Edit
2142918513

Item ID: 2142918513

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Poliorketes

Poliorketes