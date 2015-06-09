Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top view vertical photo of easter decorations glowing confetti easter bunny silhouettes lilac pink and white easter eggs on isolated pastel pink background with copyspace
Formats
4016 × 6016 pixels • 13.4 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG