Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086443709
The top view of two plates of delicious grilled gilt-head bream garnished with fresh greens and red cabbage leaves, red and white radish, onion and lemon slices on red and white chequered tablecloth.
m
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundboardchequered tableclothcloseupcookedcookingcuisinedeliciousdinnerdinner for twodinner platedishfishfoodforkfreshfriedgourmetgrillgrilledgrilled gilt-head breamgrilled salmonhealthyhealthy foodsingredientlemonlunchmealmeal for twomeatpepperpicnic for twopicnic tableclothpicnic with fishplatesalmon on picnic tableclothslicesnacktabletastytraditionalwhitewoodwoodenyellowçipura
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist