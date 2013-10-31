Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top view sweet potato compote or kolak ubi kuning. Served on wookpan with raw sweet potato and pandanus leaves. Popular during Ramadan as a Iftar menu. Concept book menu with ingredients
Formats
5624 × 3751 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG