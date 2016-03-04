Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Top view of a stylish comfortable sofa upholstered with light velour fabric with colorful pillows and a small journal table on display in the furniture store showroom
Trendy bedroom interior in modern home with gray pillows on bed, pastel pink headboard, pendant lamp, brick wall and plant standing on wooden side table
Sofa
Sofa and pillows in living area for relaxation
two small gray armchairs side by side in front of a pink wall
a soft armchair with a rug and with pillows. white pot with green leaves. On a small white table there are a candle, a vase and a box
room in a hotel with two single beds of a flyer lie on the cover, in pastel colors
interior design for living area in modern style with plant, curtain, wood curtain window design with light

See more

1013787694

See more

1013787694

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123929676

Item ID: 2123929676

Top view of a stylish comfortable sofa upholstered with light velour fabric with colorful pillows and a small journal table on display in the furniture store showroom

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5785 × 3849 pixels • 19.3 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets