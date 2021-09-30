Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086435531
Top view of stressed woman reading financial document and counting few money. Concept of financial difficulties, poverty, bankruptcy, taxes and rent payment.
k
By kryzhov
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accountaccountingbadbankingbankruptbankruptcybillbillsbudgetbusinesscalculatecalculatorcardcashcoincountcountingcreditcrisiscurrencydebtdepressionearningeconomyexpensesfinancefinancialfinancial difficultiesfrustrationhandhomeincomeinvestmentlifestyleloanmoneypaperpaypayingpaymentpensionpersonplanningproblemsadtabletaxupsetwoman
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist