Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Top view of a smiling boy painting with watercolor paint. Child is happy with completed drawing made with a brush and blue paint at a white table. Development of creative potential in young children.
A happy Asian boy playing with soap bubbles
closeup portrait little boy painting and be at a loss for words,
Boy with an apple. Snack in the childrens room.
girl experimenting with the primary colors
Crying little boy scatters toys at home
Portrait of little caucasian boy playing piano at home
Baby watching cartoons on TV (6 months old).

See more

577541824

See more

577541824

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127187403

Item ID: 2127187403

Top view of a smiling boy painting with watercolor paint. Child is happy with completed drawing made with a brush and blue paint at a white table. Development of creative potential in young children.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4964 × 3309 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleksandr Finch

Aleksandr Finch