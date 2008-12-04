Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top view of a smiling boy painting with watercolor paint. Child is happy with completed drawing made with a brush and blue paint at a white table. Development of creative potential in young children.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4964 × 3309 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG