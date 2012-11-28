Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Top view portrait of smiling young woman lying and beautician doing cleaning face with special machine for beauty procedure. Concept of process improvements skin with modern equipment.
Beauty procedures skin care concept. Young woman applying facial gray mud clay mask to her face in bathroom
Young Asian woman with towel on head doing makeup and applying mascara in mirror reflection
Radio frequency microneedling machine handpiece on the cheek of a woman's face during a beauty skin tightening treatment.
Cosmetology. Facial procedure, face oval correction. Cosmetology clinic
Beautician's hands with a brush near the girl's face. Cosmetology procedures. Chemical peeling. Skin care.
Young smiled woman at the dental office. Medical equipment
Smiling caucasian female on ultrasound facial beauty treatment

See more

1566935857

See more

1566935857

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124304085

Item ID: 2124304085

Top view portrait of smiling young woman lying and beautician doing cleaning face with special machine for beauty procedure. Concept of process improvements skin with modern equipment.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5132 × 3165 pixels • 17.1 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 617 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 309 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

anatoliy_gleb

anatoliy_gleb