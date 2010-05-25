Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top view photo of white and black soccer ball as football concept . Minimalist flat lay image of leather football ball over blue turquoise background with copy space and right side composition.
Formats
5925 × 3950 pixels • 19.8 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG