Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top view photo of the small green with white dots giftbox and many confetti different size in shape of clovers and dots on the green isolated empty background
Formats
5757 × 3843 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG