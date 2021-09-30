Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097128731
Top view photo of open blue envelope with letter small pink hearts and white giftbox with light pink ribbon bow on isolated pastel blue background with empty space
I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
14-february8-marchbackgroundbeautifulbirthdaybluebowboxcardcelebratecompositioncopyspacedatedaydeclarationdecorationdesignemptyenvelopefashionfeelingsfestiveflatlaygiftgiftboxhappyheartholidayinvitationletterlovemockuppaperpastelpinkpostalpostcardpresentromanceromanticsheetstylishsurprisetopvalentineviewweddingwhitewomanwrite
Similar images
More from this artist