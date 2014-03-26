Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Top view photo of easter decorations easter bunnies multicolored easter eggs in paper baking molds and confectionery topping on isolated pastel blue background with copyspace
Sweets for celebrate Easter. Gingerbread in shape of easter bunny and easter eggs. White and color background top view copy space
Colorful easter eggs with sprikles on a pink background, flat lay
Beautiful easter table setting composition. A row of pastel color eggs, pink, blue and yellow, white gypsophila wildflower flower on blue background. Happy Easter greeting card. Top view, copy space.
Easter colorful eggs
Colorful LED cotton ball decorative on pink background
Colorful Easter eggs with flowers on blue background. Top view. Copy space.
Multicolor Easter eggs on mint background, space for text

See more

1657934362

See more

1657934362

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126057879

Item ID: 2126057879

Top view photo of easter decorations easter bunnies multicolored easter eggs in paper baking molds and confectionery topping on isolated pastel blue background with copyspace

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

I

Inspiration GP