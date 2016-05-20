Images

Top view photo of easter decorations bouquet of chrysanthemum flowers petals ceramic easter bunny and plate with eggs on isolated white marble texture background with empty space in the middle
Romantic floral flat lay with white ranunculus
Autumn frame of white pumpkins and silver leaves over a rustic white wood background
flowers for lovers
Easter greetings background with spring flowers: tulips, freesias and hyacinth, copy space.
Workspace. Wedding invitation cards, craft envelopes, white flowers and green leaves on white background. Overhead view. Flat lay, top view invitation card. ink pen, ink with copy space. mockup jasmin
White summer daisy flowers on a white wooden background with a card for the inscription.

Item ID: 2126693717

