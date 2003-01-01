Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Top view of one vivid yellow and orange gazania flower and blurred green leaves in soft focus, in a garden in a sunny summer day, beautiful outdoor floral background
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134214499

Item ID: 2134214499

Top view of one vivid yellow and orange gazania flower and blurred green leaves in soft focus, in a garden in a sunny summer day, beautiful outdoor floral background

Formats

  • 4649 × 3099 pixels • 15.5 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Cristina Ionescu

Cristina Ionescu