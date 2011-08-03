Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Top view on flowering purple peony. Selective focus on blooming flower, blurred background. Paeonia broteri, rosa albardeira. Spring season. Close up flat lay macro photo. Copy space.
Edit
Beautiful marigold flowers on a background of green foliage in the garden
rose
Japanese Peony in Full Bloom
withered red bush roses in the garden
red burgeon chiness rose, chaba
Unique red and white petal flower
Rose at garden

See more

746029192

See more

746029192

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140412595

Item ID: 2140412595

Top view on flowering purple peony. Selective focus on blooming flower, blurred background. Paeonia broteri, rosa albardeira. Spring season. Close up flat lay macro photo. Copy space.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Denis Mamin

Denis Mamin