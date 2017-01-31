Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top view of modern workplace with tablet computer. Flat lay black surface with keyboard, cup of coffee and notebook. Top view coworking workspace and freelance. Digital technology and home office.
Formats
5000 × 3410 pixels • 16.7 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 682 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 341 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG