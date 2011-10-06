Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Top view of modern office workplace. Smartphone, pen and tablet computer on white surface. Mobility and online communication concept with copy space. Digital technology in modern business.
Some​ of​ tablet​ with​ stylus pen​ isolated​ on​ white​ background​ with​ copy​ space​ for​ illustration​ work​ and​ business​ or​ information​ technology​ concept.
Office desk table with tablet, pen, notebook,plant.Top view with copy space
Top view of blogger workplace. Spiral notepad, pen and tablet computer on white surface. Education, creativity and innovation concept with copy space. Digital technology in modern business.
White office desk with copy space. View from above. Office supplies. Panoramic photo
White desk,Blank notebook page for input the text in the middle. Top view, flat lay.
Top view of a black card mockup and envelope with a laptop, succulent plant and workspace accessories on a white table.
Top view of work desk with white background.

See more

581883796

See more

581883796

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126274365

Item ID: 2126274365

Top view of modern office workplace. Smartphone, pen and tablet computer on white surface. Mobility and online communication concept with copy space. Digital technology in modern business.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3337 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Khakimullin Aleksandr