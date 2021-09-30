Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102808760
Top view desk flat lay background with computer laptop and office equipment for empty work area copy space concept.
N
By Noin90650
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundblankbusinesscalculatorcalendarcoffeecomputerconceptcopy spacedesigndeskdesktopdocumenteducationemptyequipmentflat layfreelancerglasseshome schoollaptopmaterialmeetingmobilemodernnotenotebooknotepadofficeoverheadpaperpaperworkpcpenpencilphoneschoolsmartphonespacesupplytabletablettabletoptop view deskwoodwoodenworkwork placeworkplaceworkspace
Categories: Business/Finance, Education
Similar images
More from this artist